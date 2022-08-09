DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

