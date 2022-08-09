Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $24.21. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 564 shares changing hands.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

