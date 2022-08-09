Desjardins Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$53.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.67.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

