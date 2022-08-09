Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 90

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RR opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.05) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Anita Frew purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($49,540.84). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Anita Frew purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($49,540.84). Also, insider Warren East purchased 27,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,074.64 ($29,089.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,641 shares of company stock worth $8,912,798.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

