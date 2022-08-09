Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $154.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

WCN stock opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

