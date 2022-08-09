DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $136.20

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.65), with a volume of 578426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.52.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

