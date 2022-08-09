Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 66.41% and a negative net margin of 151.69%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $13,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digimarc by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 520,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Digimarc by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,291 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 293,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 112.8% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 69,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

See Also

