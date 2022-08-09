Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 273,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

