Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
Shares of APPS traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 273,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.