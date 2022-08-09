DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Volume Hits $30.00

DigixDAO (DGD) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $133.69 or 0.00580225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $30.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,041.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00174480 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.
About DigixDAO
DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigixDAO Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.