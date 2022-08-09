Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital’s (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Direct Digital had issued 2,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,400,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Direct Digital Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

