Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 474 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.32% of American National Bankshares worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

