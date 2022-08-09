Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.