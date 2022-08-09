Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 123,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. United Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 60,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

