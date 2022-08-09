Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $1.35 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Shares of BK opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

