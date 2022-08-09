Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE RTX opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.