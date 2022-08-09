Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.88 and its 200 day moving average is $276.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

