Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $334.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

