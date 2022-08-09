Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.