Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 608,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,754. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

