Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,754. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.