Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

BMY opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.