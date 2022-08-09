Doliver Advisors LP Has $423,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $345.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.51.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

