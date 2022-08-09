Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 2,403,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,029. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 106.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

