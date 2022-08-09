Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of GS stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
