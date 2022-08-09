Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,054 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 2.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American International Group worth $75,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. 117,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

