Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 7.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $203,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AerCap by 276.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE AER traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,634. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

