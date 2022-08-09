Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $150.35. 7,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,188. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $150.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

