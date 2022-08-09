Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 322,185 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,185 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.68% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 36,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.18%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

