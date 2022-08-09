DoYourTip Price Tops $0.12 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $167,786.66 and $28.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00533712 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.01962145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00289405 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io.

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

