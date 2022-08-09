Dragonchain Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $86,810.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00037389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.