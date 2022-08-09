DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 142,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 173,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,131,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

