DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.67. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.