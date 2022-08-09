DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,328. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

