DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IYW traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 2,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.