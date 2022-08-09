DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.95. 37,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

