DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

