DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,728,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,523,740. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

