DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

