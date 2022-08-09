DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 66,624 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 66,624 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

