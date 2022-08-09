Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.55 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

