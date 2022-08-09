Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 257.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

