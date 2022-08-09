Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after buying an additional 439,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,459,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

