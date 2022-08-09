Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. 75,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

