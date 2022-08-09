Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $529.95. 52,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

