Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,050. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

