Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

