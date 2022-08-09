Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

AME traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,913. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

