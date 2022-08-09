Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.45. 13,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

