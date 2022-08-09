DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. 11,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

