Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,270,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

